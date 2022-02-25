Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $785,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,640 shares of company stock valued at $237,961. 26.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

