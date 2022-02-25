Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter worth $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

