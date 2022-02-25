Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,445.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,373.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

