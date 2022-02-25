Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 2.69 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,746,225 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

