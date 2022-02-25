Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 2.69 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,746,225 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £8.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.85.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.