BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,663. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

