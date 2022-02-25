Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 211,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,668. Brady has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.