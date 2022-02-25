Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 9,191 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.44. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

