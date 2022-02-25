Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,293 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $270.59 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

