Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.89 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $191.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

