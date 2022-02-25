Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,518 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.31.
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
