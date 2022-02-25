Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

