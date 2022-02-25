Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.