Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. 32,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,214,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

