Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.56. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 169.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $1,323,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 43.0% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.