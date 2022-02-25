British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $522.07

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 522.07 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 539.60 ($7.34). British Land shares last traded at GBX 528.40 ($7.19), with a volume of 1,387,328 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.40) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 521.93.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

