Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 167,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,216. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.17. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.72, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.