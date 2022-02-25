Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.94 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

