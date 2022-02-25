Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.22). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

