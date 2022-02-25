Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce $122.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.19 million to $122.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.76 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 763,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,122. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

