Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 991,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,241. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

