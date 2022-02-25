Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.44 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

