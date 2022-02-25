Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $109.82

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.82.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 8,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,059. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

