Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $164.00

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,230. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

