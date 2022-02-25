Brokerages Set GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Target Price at GBX 1,007.50

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.70).

GBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.87) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.62) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GB Group stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.60) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($13.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 661.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 786.50. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($67,388.21). Also, insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($132,927.13). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

