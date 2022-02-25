Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) PT at $24.63

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

