Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $97.12

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 504,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

