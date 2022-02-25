Brokers Set Expectations for DexCom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $408.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.29 and its 200 day moving average is $525.22. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

