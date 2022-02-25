Brokers Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

