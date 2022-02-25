Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

