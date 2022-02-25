Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 77,758 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

