Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 329,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

