Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

