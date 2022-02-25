Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

