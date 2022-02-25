BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 8.43 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

