Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.35. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $856.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
