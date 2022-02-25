Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.35. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $856.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

