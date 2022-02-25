Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Acquires $89,400.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $8.95 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYRN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,011,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,349,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 419,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 323,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

