C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,265. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.