Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 986,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

