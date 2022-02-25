Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CZR. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.65 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

