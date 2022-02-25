Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

