California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.0% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

