California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

