California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $47.43 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.