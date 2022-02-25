California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 18.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $7,165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 189.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

