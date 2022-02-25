California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

