California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,326 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 49.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $186.25 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

