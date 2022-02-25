California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,182 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

