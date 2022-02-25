California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,597. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

