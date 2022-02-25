Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cambium Networks traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 186,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $766.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

