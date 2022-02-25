Cambridge Trust Co. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.